3-year-old Clinton girl with cancer meets her favorite Disney characters

CLINTON — A nervous smile spread across 3-year-old Ruby Bradd’s face as Anna and Elsa welcomed her inside Clinton United Methodist Church on Friday morning.
Anna is her favorite, but about 20 Disney characters were eager to meet Ruby, who was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma five months ago.
“She’s an equal opportunist when it comes to Disney princesses,” said Ranae Bradd, Ruby’s mom, on Friday morning. “Sometimes it depends on the day which one she likes the most.”
Students from Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Red Hill Junior-Senior High woke up early and drove three hours from Bridgeport to play dress-up for Ruby and six of her seven siblings.
“This idea just blossomed and what was supposed to be four characters turned into 19-20 people,” said Amy Ryan, a family friend of the Bradds and leader for the fellowship group.
Ruby, in a bright pink dress for the occasion, smiled shyly and wouldn’t say much to the princess, princes and other characters at first, but eventually warmed up to a few of her favorites.
“I think she was just overwhelmed by the sheer amount of them,” her mom said, holding Ruby in her arms.
The family is taking Ruby’s illness “one day at a time, making the best of it,” said Stephen Bradd, Ruby’s dad. “She’s doing well even though the prognosis isn’t great for the type of cancer that she has.”
The family is still planning a trip to Walt Disney World in 2020, but in the meantime “a lot of people have shown a lot of love and considerations,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Having heard about Ruby’s condition and fondness for princesses, Ryan said, the group wanted to bring some of the Disney experience to her for Christmas and “hopefully give her a little joy at this time.”
After Ruby had exclusive access to the characters in the morning, the church opened the doors for the community to meet everyone, too.
“They wanted to come to the hospital to see all the kids there, but because of flu season they aren’t wanting extra visitors right now so they set it up here,” Ranae Bradd said. “They wanted to be able to include as many as possible.”
Linda Cohenour of Clinton brought her three granddaughters to join the fun.
“We’re personal friends with the Bradds so we want to honor Ruby so the girls dressed for the occasion to show our support,” she said.
Wearing a sparkly blue dress, 3-year-old Corra Cohenour eagerly shouted that her favorite character is Elsa.
She and her cousins, who wore matching blue dresses, sat coloring print-outs of princesses and characters from every era of Disney as they smiled and waved at each passing fellowship student.
“We have a huge group," said Ryan, "and we love to do stuff to give back to our community and then others.”
MORE: Previous 'Together Decatur' stories
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.