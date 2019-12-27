3-year-old Clinton girl with cancer meets her favorite Disney characters

“I think she was just overwhelmed by the sheer amount of them,” her mom said, holding Ruby in her arms.

The family is taking Ruby’s illness “one day at a time, making the best of it,” said Stephen Bradd, Ruby’s dad. “She’s doing well even though the prognosis isn’t great for the type of cancer that she has.”

The family is still planning a trip to Walt Disney World in 2020, but in the meantime “a lot of people have shown a lot of love and considerations,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Having heard about Ruby’s condition and fondness for princesses, Ryan said, the group wanted to bring some of the Disney experience to her for Christmas and “hopefully give her a little joy at this time.”

After Ruby had exclusive access to the characters in the morning, the church opened the doors for the community to meet everyone, too.

“They wanted to come to the hospital to see all the kids there, but because of flu season they aren’t wanting extra visitors right now so they set it up here,” Ranae Bradd said. “They wanted to be able to include as many as possible.”