Sullivan Explosion 1 2.03.19.JPG

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a house explosion that occurred Friday night northeast of Sullivan, along County Road 1700N west of Jonathan Creek Road. Moultrie County Coroner Lynn Reed said Jared L. Schrock, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 a.m. Saturday.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

SULLIVAN — One man died and a woman was injured in a house explosion that occurred Friday night northeast of Sullivan, along County Road 1700N west of Jonathan Creek Road.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

+6 
Sullivan Explosion 2 2.03.19.JPG

The force of an explosion leveled the home northeast of Sullivan, spreading debris across the yard and into the adjacent farm field. 

Moultrie County Coroner Lynn Reed said Jared L. Schrock, 20, who lived in the home with his family, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Preliminary indications are the cause of death was blunt force trauma from the explosion, but smoke inhalation was likely a factor, Reed said.

+6 
Sullivan Explosion 3 2.03.19.JPG

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the explosion that took place on County Road 1700N on Friday night. It will make the final determination about what caused the blast. 

Sullivan Fire Department Chief Mike Piper said Saturday morning that the department received a call at 9:52 p.m. Friday to 1416 County Road 1700N in Moultrie County for a house explosion and two people reported missing.

"It was fully engulfed with flames and it was evident there had been a very large explosion," Piper said.

+6 
Sullivan Explosion 4 2.03.19.JPG

Debris from the explosion that destroyed a Moultrie County home was blown across the road because of the force of the blast. 

Shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, they rescued one female from the structure. Following that, they recovered Schrock's body. The residents were Amish.

Authorities are not certain what the cause of the explosion was but suspect it might have been propane. The state fire marshal's office is investigating and will make the final determination, Piper said.

+6 
Sullivan Explosion 5 2.03.19.JPG

The residence at 1416 County Road 1700N was leveled by an explosion Friday night, leaving one man dead and a woman injured. 

Sullivan firefighters were assisted by squads from Arthur, Bethany and Lovington, and the technical rescue team based in Charleston. Emergency responders cleared the scene at 4 a.m. Saturday.

The fire did not spread to any other structures near the house. The explosion leveled the house, spreading debris throughout the yard and blowing some debris across the road into the adjacent farm field.

+6 
Sullivan house explosion

Officials work at the scene of an explosion Saturday morning at a home northeast of Sullivan, along County Road 1700N west of Jonathan Creek Road.
+6 
Sullivan house explosion debris

Debris is shown at the site of a house explosion northeast of Sullivan on Saturday morning. One man died as a result of the incident. Authorities are investigating.

