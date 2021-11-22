😋 Yes, we're open: Decatur-area restaurants open on Thanksgiving

 Skip to main content
Dave “Flash” Jordan, owner of The Wagon on North Woodford St., appreciates the attention he has received from the Swindas. “It’s good for Decatur,” he said. “They are great ambassadors.”

Looking for someplace to eat on Thanksgiving day? These local restaurants will be open.

Benny’s Grill

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – by reservations only

1770 E. Pershing Road, Decatur

217-875-7706

Bob Evans

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3020 N. Water St., Decatur

217-875-4577

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

5120 Hickory Point Frontage Road, Decatur

217-876-8036

Diamonds Family Restaurant

6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2959 N Oakland Ave., Decatur

217-875-6051

Four Star Family Restaurant

6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1100 Illinois 121, Mount Zion

217-864-2817

Garden Family Restaurant

6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

696 E. Pershing Road, Decatur

217-872-7227

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

3795 N. Water St, Decatur

217-877-7470

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2999 N. Monroe St., Decatur

217-619-8360

 

