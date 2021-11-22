😋 Yes, we're open: Decatur-area restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Looking for someplace to eat on Thanksgiving day? These local restaurants will be open.
Benny’s Grill
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – by reservations only
1770 E. Pershing Road, Decatur
217-875-7706
Bob Evans
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
3020 N. Water St., Decatur
217-875-4577
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
5120 Hickory Point Frontage Road, Decatur
217-876-8036
Diamonds Family Restaurant
6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2959 N Oakland Ave., Decatur
217-875-6051
Four Star Family Restaurant
6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1100 Illinois 121, Mount Zion
217-864-2817
Garden Family Restaurant
6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
696 E. Pershing Road, Decatur
217-872-7227
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
3795 N. Water St, Decatur
217-877-7470
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2999 N. Monroe St., Decatur
217-619-8360
