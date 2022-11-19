😋 Yes, we're open: Decatur-area restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Looking for someplace to eat on Thanksgiving day? These local restaurants will be open.
Benny’s Grill
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – by reservations only
1770 E. Pershing Road, Decatur
Bob Evans
3020 N. Water St., Decatur
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
5120 Hickory Point Frontage Road, Decatur
Decatur Club
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations required by 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21
158 W. Prairie Ave, Decatur
Diamonds Family Restaurant
2959 N Oakland Ave., Decatur
Four Star Family Restaurant
6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for regular menu
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free turkey meal is offered, which includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, soup or salad
1100 Illinois 121, Mount Zion
Garden Family Restaurant
696 E. Pershing Road, Decatur
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
3795 N. Water St, Decatur
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
2999 N. Monroe St., Decatur
Best Thanksgiving movies of all time
The best Thanksgiving-themed films
#25. For Your Consideration (2006)
#24. Alice's Restaurant (1969)
#23. What's Cooking? (2000)
#22. The War at Home (1996)
#21. Home for the Holidays (1995)
#20. Grumpy Old Men (1993)
#19. One True Thing (1998)
#18. The House of Yes (1997)
#17. The Humans (2021)
#16. You've Got Mail (1998)
#15. Pieces of April (2003)
#14. The Big Chill (1983)
#13. Nobody's Fool (1994)
#12. Avalon (1990)
#11. Mistress America (2015)
#10. Krisha (2015)
#9. Addams Family Values (1993)
#8. The New World (2005)
#7. The Ice Storm (1997)
#6. The Daytrippers (1996)
#5. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
#4. Scent of a Woman (1992)
#3. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
#2. Rocky (1976)
#1. The Last Waltz (1978)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.