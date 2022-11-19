 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

😋 Yes, we're open: Decatur-area restaurants open on Thanksgiving

  • 0

Looking for someplace to eat on Thanksgiving day? These local restaurants will be open.

Benny’s Grill

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – by reservations only

1770 E. Pershing Road, Decatur

217-875-7706

Bob Evans

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3020 N. Water St., Decatur

217-875-4577

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

5120 Hickory Point Frontage Road, Decatur

217-876-8036

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner has risen this year.

Decatur Club

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations required by 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21

People are also reading…

158 W. Prairie Ave, Decatur

217-429-4200

Diamonds Family Restaurant

6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2959 N Oakland Ave., Decatur

217-875-6051

Four Star Family Restaurant

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for regular menu

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free turkey meal is offered, which includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, soup or salad

1100 Illinois 121, Mount Zion

217-864-2817

Garden Family Restaurant

6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

696 E. Pershing Road, Decatur

217-872-7227

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

3795 N. Water St, Decatur

217-877-7470

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2999 N. Monroe St., Decatur

217-619-8360

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News