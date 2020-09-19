 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YMCA hosting a blood drive on Tuesday
0 comments

YMCA hosting a blood drive on Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., is hosting a community blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors will receive a voucher for a free T-shirt or a gift card. Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required. 

Contact the Blood Center at (217) 367-2202 or visit www.bloodcenter.org code number 60739. Appointments required.

From the archives: Decatur car ads through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News