YMCA hosting a blood drive on Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., is hosting a community blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors will receive a voucher for a free T-shirt or a gift card. Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

Contact the Blood Center at (217) 367-2202 or visit www.bloodcenter.org code number 60739. Appointments required.

From the archives: Decatur car ads through the years

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0