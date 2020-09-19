YMCA hosting a blood drive on Tuesday

DECATUR — The Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., is hosting a community blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donors will receive a voucher for a free T-shirt or a gift card. Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
Contact the Blood Center at (217) 367-2202 or visit www.bloodcenter.org code number 60739. Appointments required.
