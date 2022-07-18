 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

YMCA hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, July 20

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, July 20.

It will be held from 8 to 11 a.m.

Donors will receive a voucher for a gift card or bonus points in the ImpactLife Store. Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required. 

Contact the Blood Center at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org code number 60739. 

From the archives: Decatur car ads through the years

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The James Webb Space Telescope joins the hunt for alien life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News