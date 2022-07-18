YMCA hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, July 20

DECATUR — The Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, July 20.

It will be held from 8 to 11 a.m.

Donors will receive a voucher for a gift card or bonus points in the ImpactLife Store. Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

Contact the Blood Center at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org code number 60739.

