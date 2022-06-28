Yoder claims spot on November ballot for Macon County Board

DECATUR — Challenger Edward D. Yoder emerged victorious in his bid for a seat on the Macon County Board, earning the most votes and knocking off a sitting board member in the process.

Yoder is the son of Edward D. Yoder, the former Macon County treasurer who stepped down last year after more than 10 years leading the office. He did so amid pressure from the very board to which his son is seeking to become a member from the new District 4.

Yoder finished the night with an unofficial tally of 1,723. He will be joined on the incumbent-heavy November ballot representing the Republican party by board member Kevin Greenfield, who came in second with 1,493 votes. Board member Ryan Kreke edged out fellow board member Jason Comer by just eight votes, 1,389 to 1,381, respectively. The three men move on to challenge current Democrat board members Marcy Rood and Patricia Dawson.

In District 5, current Republican board members Debra Kraft, Gregory Mattingley and Linda Little defeated challenger Hubert Murray. Unofficial totals show Kraft with 1,348 votes, Mattingley with 1,309 votes, Little with 1,246 votes and Murray with 780 votes. The three top vote-getters go on to face current Democrat board member Shad Edwards.

