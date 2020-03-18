'You can't walk away': Decatur restaurant owners adjust to coronavirus restrictions

Dave Jordan, owner of The Wagon, said he would open on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week to see whether customers respond to the new offering for delivery and curbside pickup.

"It's not the end of the world," he said, "but you just take steps to work with it."

Roughly half to two-thirds of the normal staff will be on hand. If things go well, he said, the restaurant would be open to offer those services every day next week.

"You can't walk away,"Jordan said. "We're going to offer everything we can offer."

Worapan Nijjarunkul, owner of Anna Thai at 253 N. Main St., said the restaurant has 10 employees, who have been told they can get free meals at the restaurant. Their hours have been reduced, but no one has been let go.

“Everything will pass," Nijjarunkul said. "Everyone has to do what’s best, stay at home, and we will get by.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Clay Jackson Photographer Photographer for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Clay Jackson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today