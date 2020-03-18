'You can't walk away': Decatur restaurant owners adjust to coronavirus restrictions

DECATUR — Restaurant owners were testing the waters Tuesday to see how the public would respond to offerings of delivery and pickup service.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker banned dining in at restaurants and bars until March 30, one of a growing number of steps to control the spread of coronavirus. Many Central Illinois restaurants responded by mobilizing to deliver their products to customers through their car windows.
“It'll hurt not just our business, but a lot of other businesses," said Aaron Moma, owner of The River Coffee Company at 101 N. Main St. "For instance, the people where we are getting our coffee from, the company where we get tea from, muffins from — the amount of coffee we are consuming has dropped, we are not buying as many beans.
"It's gonna take a big toll on the economy, the world.”
Moma said customers have offered support, but mostly from afar — "through prayers and all that kind of stuff." He was focused on keeping an optimistic attitude Tuesday.
"I think the world has sprung back from greater obstacles than this," he said. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. You try to think of alternatives on how to build your business, brainstorm and be creative."
Dave Jordan, owner of The Wagon, said he would open on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week to see whether customers respond to the new offering for delivery and curbside pickup.
"It's not the end of the world," he said, "but you just take steps to work with it."
Roughly half to two-thirds of the normal staff will be on hand. If things go well, he said, the restaurant would be open to offer those services every day next week.
"You can't walk away,"Jordan said. "We're going to offer everything we can offer."
Worapan Nijjarunkul, owner of Anna Thai at 253 N. Main St., said the restaurant has 10 employees, who have been told they can get free meals at the restaurant. Their hours have been reduced, but no one has been let go.
“Everything will pass," Nijjarunkul said. "Everyone has to do what’s best, stay at home, and we will get by.”