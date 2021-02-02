Young Leaders in Action hosting youth conference Saturday

DECATUR — Young Leaders in Action are hosting a leadership conference for high school students on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Rise Up & Unify conference will be held from 10 a.m. to noon over Zoom and includes two breakout sessions to last 30-minutes each. One session focuses on educational options going beyond high school and the other will focus on empowerment and networking activities, according to a Young Leaders in Action statement.
Young Leaders in Action is a community service organization comprised of high school-aged youth from across Macon County.
An agenda of the conference can be found on the youth-led initiative's
Facebook and Instagram pages.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Travis Walters, dressed as Buzz Lightyear, participates in the traditional first bowl to kick off the first day of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake event at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday. The Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser will continue at Spare Time throughout the weekend. More photos at
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Jill Hubbard celebrates after picking up a spare while participating in the first day of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois Bowl For Kids’ Sake event at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday. More photos at
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the first day of the Disney themed Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at Spare Time Lanes Family Fun Center Friday March 22, 2019.
