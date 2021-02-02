 Skip to main content
Young Leaders in Action hosting youth conference Saturday
DECATUR — Young Leaders in Action are hosting a leadership conference for high school students on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Rise Up & Unify conference will be held from 10 a.m. to noon over Zoom and includes two breakout sessions to last 30-minutes each. One session focuses on educational options going beyond high school and the other will focus on empowerment and networking activities, according to a Young Leaders in Action statement.  

Young Leaders in Action is a community service organization comprised of high school-aged youth from across Macon County.

YLIA youth conference flyer

Students can sign up for free by visiting eventbrite.com/e/rise-up-unify-leadership-conference-tickets-135439550341 and filling out a form.

An agenda of the conference can be found on the youth-led initiative's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

