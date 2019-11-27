Your Black Friday newspaper is stuffed with deals

To help readers plan Black Friday shopping, the Herald & Review will be at our 230 retailers starting at mid- to late-afternoon on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Editions also will be sold at our office at 601 E. William St. in Decatur as soon as the papers become available. Staffers will be in the front parking lot to offer drive-thru service to customers, so patrons don’t need to leave vehicles. Cash will be accepted in the lot, with credit cards and checks being taken in the lobby. Office sales are anticipated to start at 2 p.m. and run through 5 p.m.

“We had such a great response to the early publication of the Thanksgiving Day paper last year, I’m excited that we are expanding that ease of purchase by offering our office drive-thru” said Vice President of Sales and General Manager Alexander Gould. “Thanksgiving Day is so hectic for many families; we hope this extra day gives those Black Friday shoppers a little more time to navigate all the sales.”

Inside our special edition, readers can expect gift ideas, holiday features and stories about the season. Then there are the deals, including 19 inserts with 398 pages of ads, sales and savings. Readers again this year also will have a chance to win $5,000 or one of three $100 gift cards.