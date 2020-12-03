 Skip to main content
Zoo Buddies at Scovill Zoo going virtual
Zoo Buddies at Scovill Zoo going virtual

DECATUR — A program at Scovill Zoo will now be held virtually.

Zoo Buddies is scheduled to be held over Zoom video conferencing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The session will teach about a featured animal and those in the video conference can then meet with the animal guest, as well as participate and a reading a story.

The Decatur Park District on Facebook said baggies containing a craft and toy can be picked up on Monday and Tuesday in the zoo gift shop and those registered should call (217) 421-7435 when they arrive. The participation fee is $10.

Registration and getting more information about the program can be done by calling the same number or by visiting scovillzoo.com

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

