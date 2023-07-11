One of the most watched reports of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE).
It is issued by the USDA’s staff of the chief economist and looks deeply at domestic crop supply and demand estimates, as well as global numbers that indicate the potential for increased exports for U.S. farmers.
The July WASDE report will be issued Wednesday, July 12, at noon in Washington, D.C., 11 a.m. central time. And it will garner quite a bit of farmer and grain market attention. That is because there is opportunity for the markets to move this week, the result of numbers projected by the USDA staff.
The grain traders have watched the rainfall maps since late June, and were correct in expecting corn and soybean conditions to improve when the National Agricultural Statistics Service released its crop conditions report on Monday afternoon.
For only the second time this season, USDA raised weekly corn conditions in Monday’s report, due in large part to spotty rains across the Corn Belt over the past week. Through the week ending July 9, USDA rated 55% of anticipated U.S. corn acreage in good to excellent condition. That represented a turnaround in the trend and a 4% increase. But USDA only increased weekly soybean ratings by 1% to 51% good to excellent condition.
Wednesday’s WASDE will have USDA latest acreage data incorporated into production estimates data-driven supply, demand, and carryout numbers. With export numbers continuing to decline for the 2022 crop, ending stocks could be higher than past USDA projections.
Any big surprises, reminiscent of the June 30 acreage report when corn acreage rose and soybean fell larger than anyone dreamed, it will mean the market will have big moves. Astute farmers know their price risk must be managed, with flexibility for market’s response. Will there be surprises on Wednesday?
Bloomberg news service surveyed 23 commodity market analysts to learn their thinking of what the USDA will report in the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. The traders thought expected corn yields would fall to 176 bushels per acre and soybean yields would fall to 51 bushels per acre. Compare those to USDA’s estimate, and that will be the reason for the grain market’s trend moments after the release of the report.
Will USDA reduce its yield estimate, or wait for farmers to make that call in August? USDA’s practice now is to base its August yield estimate on a survey of farmers, and then send its own enumerators into fields across the country for the official estimate to be released in September.
Since the June 30 acreage report, predicting more corn and fewer soybeans, those commodities have been traveling in opposite directions. November soybean futures have climbed over 92 cents per bushel, and December corn futures have fallen 36 cents per bushel since the USDA’s acreage report.
Farmers are happy with soybean prices, but some more than others. Those are the ones who planted early, and have a potentially larger yield than later planted soybeans.
But Wednesday’s WASDE will have more to say about that.
The average life expectancy in the United States is 78.8 years, with women generally having a longer life expectancy than men. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention' (CDC) mortality rates in the U.S. for 2019 show the average life expectancy for men was 76.3 years, while the average for women was 81.4 years. Most gaps in life expectancy can be explained by the risk factors that people engage in. The disparity between men and women, for example, is because women tend to engage in less risky behavior than men, and suffer fewer vehicular accidents. People living in the Southern United States are more likely to be smokers, which is a leading cause of death. A 2016 American Cancer Society study found that cigarettes contribute to one in four cancer deaths in the country. Most of the 10 states with the highest attributable cancer deaths were located in the South, which explains why many of the states with the lowest life expectancies can also be found across the region. Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Canva
#51. West Virginia
- Average life expectancy: 74.8
- Total seniors in the state: 367,400 (20.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #46
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 96% White, 2.7% Black or African American, 0.5% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#50. Mississippi
- Average life expectancy: 74.9
- Total seniors in the state: 486,804 (16.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #50
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.4% male, 56.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 70.8% White, 27.5% Black or African American, 0.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#48. Alabama (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 75.4
- Total seniors in the state: 854,312 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #44
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.2% White, 20.1% Black or African American, 1.1% Hispanic or Latino, 1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#48. Kentucky (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 75.4
- Total seniors in the state: 754,559 (16.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #49
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92.1% White, 6.1% Black or African American, 1% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#47. Arkansas
- Average life expectancy: 75.9
- Total seniors in the state: 524,237 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #45
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 10.7% Black or African American, 1.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#45. Oklahoma (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 76
- Total seniors in the state: 635,222 (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #47
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.7% male, 55.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 84% White, 5.1% Black or African American, 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 5.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#45. Tennessee (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 76
- Total seniors in the state: 1.1 million (16.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #43
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44% male, 56% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 11.3% Black or African American, 1.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#44. Louisiana
- Average life expectancy: 76.1
- Total seniors in the state: 742,194 (16.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #48
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 44% male, 56% female
--- Breakdown by race: 71.9% White, 25.3% Black or African American, 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, 1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#43. Ohio
- Average life expectancy: 76.9
- Total seniors in the state: 2.0 million (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #30
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 44% male, 56% female
--- Breakdown by race: 88.6% White, 9% Black or African American, 1.4% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#41. Indiana (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 77
- Total seniors in the state: 1.1 million (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #36
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.1% male, 55.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.1% White, 6.4% Black or African American, 2.1% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#41. South Carolina (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 77
- Total seniors in the state: 935,538 (18.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #34
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.4% male, 55.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.2% White, 20.6% Black or African American, 1.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#40. Missouri
- Average life expectancy: 77.3
- Total seniors in the state: 1.1 million (17.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #39
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.1% male, 55.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.5% White, 8% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#39. Georgia
- Average life expectancy: 77.8
- Total seniors in the state: 1.5 million (14.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #41
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.6
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.5% male, 56.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 70.9% White, 24.5% Black or African American, 3% Hispanic or Latino, 2.9% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#37. Michigan (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78
- Total seniors in the state: 1.8 million (17.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #26
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.9% male, 55.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.2% White, 10.3% Black or African American, 1.8% Hispanic or Latino, 1.8% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#37. North Carolina (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78
- Total seniors in the state: 1.8 million (16.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #37
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 79.2% White, 17.2% Black or African American, 2.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.6% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#36. New Mexico
- Average life expectancy: 78.1
- Total seniors in the state: 377,730 (18.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #42
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.7% male, 54.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 84.1% White, 1.4% Black or African American, 33.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#35. Pennsylvania
- Average life expectancy: 78.3
- Total seniors in the state: 2.4 million (18.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #19
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.9% male, 56.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.3% White, 7.2% Black or African American, 2.3% Hispanic or Latino, 2% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#34. Delaware
- Average life expectancy: 78.4
- Total seniors in the state: 189,638 (19.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #15
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.9% male, 55.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 81.4% White, 14.7% Black or African American, 3.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#32. Kansas (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.5
- Total seniors in the state: 477,996 (16.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #28
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92% White, 4.1% Black or African American, 4.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.4% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#32. Nevada (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.5
- Total seniors in the state: 498,219 (16.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #38
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.6
--- Breakdown by sex: 47% male, 53% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.2% White, 6.9% Black or African American, 11.6% Hispanic or Latino, 9.4% Asian, 1% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#31. Washington D.C.
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 87,537 (12.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: Not ranked
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 41.2% male, 58.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 37.8% White, 56.9% Black or African American, 5.6% Hispanic or Latino, 3.1% Asian, 0% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#30. Maine
- Average life expectancy: 78.7
- Total seniors in the state: 285,978 (21.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #8
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 97.7% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#28. Alaska (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.8
- Total seniors in the state: 90,588 (12.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #33
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 71.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 49.4% male, 50.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 78.1% White, 2.5% Black or African American, 2.9% Hispanic or Latino, 6% Asian, 10.5% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#28. Montana (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.8
- Total seniors in the state: 207,909 (19.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #27
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.7% male, 52.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.8% White, 0.1% Black or African American, 2% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, 2.7% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#27. Wyoming
- Average life expectancy: 79
- Total seniors in the state: 98,789 (17.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #35
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.9% male, 52.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#24. Maryland (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 959,887 (15.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #12
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.2% male, 56.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 66.7% White, 24.8% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 5.6% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#24. South Dakota (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 153,799 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #22
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.4% male, 53.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 93.7% White, 0.7% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 0.4% Asian, 4.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#24. Texas (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 3.7 million (12.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #40
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.6% male, 55.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 81.8% White, 9.5% Black or African American, 23.5% Hispanic or Latino, 4% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#22. Idaho (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.3
- Total seniors in the state: 288,617 (16.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #24
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.4% male, 52.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 96% White, 0.2% Black or African American, 3.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.9% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#22. Illinois (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.3
- Total seniors in the state: 2.0 million (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #31
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.8% male, 56.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 81.1% White, 11.8% Black or African American, 7.2% Hispanic or Latino, 4.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#20. Iowa (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.4
- Total seniors in the state: 553,575 (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #13
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 96.7% White, 1.4% Black or African American, 1.4% Hispanic or Latino, 0.9% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#20. Wisconsin (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.4
- Total seniors in the state: 1.0 million (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 93.9% White, 3.2% Black or African American, 1.9% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#18. New Hampshire (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.5
- Total seniors in the state: 253,147 (18.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #6
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.4% male, 54.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 97.5% White, 0.7% Black or African American, 1.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#18. Virginia (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.5
- Total seniors in the state: 1.4 million (15.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #25
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.2% male, 55.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.1% White, 16.1% Black or African American, 3% Hispanic or Latino, 5.1% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#17. Nebraska
- Average life expectancy: 79.6
- Total seniors in the state: 312,295 (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #23
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 45% male, 55% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.8% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 3.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#16. Vermont
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 125,201 (20.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #8
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 97% White, 0.6% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#15. Oregon
- Average life expectancy: 79.8
- Total seniors in the state: 767,496 (18.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #19
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92.6% White, 1% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 3% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#11. Arizona (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 1.3 million (18.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #31
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 46% male, 54% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.7% White, 2.4% Black or African American, 13% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 2.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#11. North Dakota (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 120,177 (15.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #18
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.9% male, 54.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.8% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 0.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.2% Asian, 2.9% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#11. Rhode Island (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 187,155 (17.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #7
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.3% male, 56.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 90.4% White, 3.7% Black or African American, 5.6% Hispanic or Latino, 1.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#11. Utah (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 365,198 (11.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #2
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.8% male, 53.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.3% White, 0.4% Black or African American, 6.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.7% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#10. Florida
- Average life expectancy: 80
- Total seniors in the state: 4.5 million (20.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #29
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.1% male, 54.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.1% White, 9.2% Black or African American, 15.5% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#8. New Jersey (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.4
- Total seniors in the state: 1.5 million (16.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #21
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.2% male, 56.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 78.6% White, 10.5% Black or African American, 10.6% Hispanic or Latino, 7.2% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#8. Washington (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.4
- Total seniors in the state: 1.2 million (15.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #14
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 87.1% White, 2.2% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 6.9% Asian, 1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#6. Colorado (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.5
- Total seniors in the state: 845,378 (14.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #5
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.7% male, 54.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 90.9% White, 2.8% Black or African American, 10.8% Hispanic or Latino, 2.4% Asian, 0.9% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#6. Massachusetts (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.5
- Total seniors in the state: 1.2 million (17.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #11
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.5% male, 56.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 88.4% White, 5% Black or African American, 4.8% Hispanic or Latino, 3.9% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#4. Connecticut (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.9
- Total seniors in the state: 629,032 (17.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #3
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.8% male, 56.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 87.8% White, 6.8% Black or African American, 6.4% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#4. Minnesota (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.9
- Total seniors in the state: 921,491 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #4
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 93.9% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 1.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.2% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#3. New York
- Average life expectancy: 81.3
- Total seniors in the state: 3.3 million (16.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #16
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.1% male, 56.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 74.1% White, 12.9% Black or African American, 11.5% Hispanic or Latino, 6.9% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#2. California
- Average life expectancy: 81.6
- Total seniors in the state: 5.8 million (14.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #17
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.6% male, 55.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 69.3% White, 5.3% Black or African American, 20.6% Hispanic or Latino, 16.1% Asian, 0.7% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#1. Hawaii
- Average life expectancy: 82.3
- Total seniors in the state: 269,470 (19.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #1
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.2% male, 54.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 28.1% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 3.4% Hispanic or Latino, 53.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
American life expectancy dropped in 2021 for the second year in a row and represents the largest two-year decline since 1921-1923. The average life span across the entire population is 76.1 years—the lowest since 1996. Life expectancy can be affected by numerous factors, from genetics to air quality to economic opportunities. Stacker used data from the 2023 County Health Rankings to determine the 25 states where people live the longest. The 2023 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2018-2020 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2021 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2023 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively. Please note that in the data below, the demographics for Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders were left out due to being less than 0.5% of the senior population. The two exceptions on this list are Utah (0.5%) and Hawaii (7.0%).
Keep reading to see if your home state made the list of areas where people live the longest.
Canva
#25. Maine
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 297,101 (21.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #12
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.4% White, 0.4% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#24. Maryland
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 1,003,383 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #13
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 63.2% White, 25.0% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 5.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#23. Illinois
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 2,103,309 (16.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #27
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.5% male, 55.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 74.9% White, 11.4% Black or African American, 7.9% Hispanic or Latino, 4.8% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#22. Iowa
- Average life expectancy: 78.7
- Total seniors in the state: 567,581 (17.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #23
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.8% male, 54.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.8% White, 1.3% Black or African American, 1.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#20. Wisconsin
- Average life expectancy: 78.9
- Total seniors in the state: 1,054,247 (17.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.3% male, 53.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92.4% White, 3.1% Black or African American, 2.0% Hispanic or Latino, 1.0% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#19. Nebraska
- Average life expectancy: 79.0
- Total seniors in the state: 322,833 (16.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #21
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.8% male, 54.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.5% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 3.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#18. Arizona
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 1,333,985 (18.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #32
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.4% male, 53.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 79.7% White, 2.5% Black or African American, 13.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 2.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. Virginia
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 1,406,480 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #31
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 16.2% Black or African American, 3.4% Hispanic or Latino, 5.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. Idaho
- Average life expectancy: 79.2
- Total seniors in the state: 314,010 (16.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #34
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.6% male, 52.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.6% White, 0.2% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#15. Rhode Island
- Average life expectancy: 79.4
- Total seniors in the state: 200,201 (18.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #4
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 3.2% Black or African American, 6.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.5% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#14. New Jersey
- Average life expectancy: 79.5
- Total seniors in the state: 1,563,621 (16.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #25
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.0% male, 56.0% female
--- Breakdown by race: 70.6% White, 10.0% Black or African American, 11.2% Hispanic or Latino, 7.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#13. New Hampshire
- Average life expectancy: 79.6
- Total seniors in the state: 267,741 (19.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.0% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#12. Vermont
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 133,173 (20.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #18
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.6
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.9% male, 53.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.9% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 0.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#10. Oregon
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 789,896 (18.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #29
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 88.2% White, 1.0% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 3.0% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Florida
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 4,598,996 (21.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #38
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 8.9% Black or African American, 16.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Mia2you // Shutterstock
#8. Colorado
- Average life expectancy: 80.0
- Total seniors in the state: 880,167 (15.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #9
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 83.6% White, 2.7% Black or African American, 10.9% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 0.7% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#6. Massachusetts
- Average life expectancy: 80.2
- Total seniors in the state: 1,216,447 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #2
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.2% male, 55.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 84.5% White, 4.3% Black or African American, 5.2% Hispanic or Latino, 4.2% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. Washington
- Average life expectancy: 80.2
- Total seniors in the state: 1,251,640 (16.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #15
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 83.2% White, 2.1% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 7.3% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#4. New York
- Average life expectancy: 80.3
- Total seniors in the state: 3,477,337 (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #6
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.9% male, 56.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 68.0% White, 11.8% Black or African American, 12.0% Hispanic or Latino, 7.3% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Minnesota
- Average life expectancy: 80.4
- Total seniors in the state: 959,272 (16.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #1
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.9% White, 2.4% Black or African American, 1.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#2. California
- Average life expectancy: 81.1
- Total seniors in the state: 5,964,526 (15.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #8
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.1% male, 54.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 55.8% White, 5.1% Black or African American, 21.8% Hispanic or Latino, 16.6% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
#1. Hawaii
- Average life expectancy: 82.3
- Total seniors in the state: 282,567 (19.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #22
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.9% male, 54.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 27.2% White, 0.9% Black or African American, 3.2% Hispanic or Latino, 51.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.
