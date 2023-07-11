One of the most watched reports of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE).

It is issued by the USDA’s staff of the chief economist and looks deeply at domestic crop supply and demand estimates, as well as global numbers that indicate the potential for increased exports for U.S. farmers.

The July WASDE report will be issued Wednesday, July 12, at noon in Washington, D.C., 11 a.m. central time. And it will garner quite a bit of farmer and grain market attention. That is because there is opportunity for the markets to move this week, the result of numbers projected by the USDA staff.

The grain traders have watched the rainfall maps since late June, and were correct in expecting corn and soybean conditions to improve when the National Agricultural Statistics Service released its crop conditions report on Monday afternoon.

For only the second time this season, USDA raised weekly corn conditions in Monday’s report, due in large part to spotty rains across the Corn Belt over the past week. Through the week ending July 9, USDA rated 55% of anticipated U.S. corn acreage in good to excellent condition. That represented a turnaround in the trend and a 4% increase. But USDA only increased weekly soybean ratings by 1% to 51% good to excellent condition.

Wednesday’s WASDE will have USDA latest acreage data incorporated into production estimates data-driven supply, demand, and carryout numbers. With export numbers continuing to decline for the 2022 crop, ending stocks could be higher than past USDA projections.

Any big surprises, reminiscent of the June 30 acreage report when corn acreage rose and soybean fell larger than anyone dreamed, it will mean the market will have big moves. Astute farmers know their price risk must be managed, with flexibility for market’s response. Will there be surprises on Wednesday?

Bloomberg news service surveyed 23 commodity market analysts to learn their thinking of what the USDA will report in the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. The traders thought expected corn yields would fall to 176 bushels per acre and soybean yields would fall to 51 bushels per acre. Compare those to USDA’s estimate, and that will be the reason for the grain market’s trend moments after the release of the report.

Will USDA reduce its yield estimate, or wait for farmers to make that call in August? USDA’s practice now is to base its August yield estimate on a survey of farmers, and then send its own enumerators into fields across the country for the official estimate to be released in September.

Since the June 30 acreage report, predicting more corn and fewer soybeans, those commodities have been traveling in opposite directions. November soybean futures have climbed over 92 cents per bushel, and December corn futures have fallen 36 cents per bushel since the USDA’s acreage report.

Farmers are happy with soybean prices, but some more than others. Those are the ones who planted early, and have a potentially larger yield than later planted soybeans.

But Wednesday’s WASDE will have more to say about that.

