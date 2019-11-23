American Airlines has bumped more passengers this year than all other U.S. airlines combined

“The goal is to let them know before they leave home,” Feinstein said.

They are also working on a new bidding system to let customers accept voluntarily bumping from their smartphones.

American Airlines is also in the process of changing the seating configuration in airplanes. So for example, all Boeing 737s will match all other Boeing 737s in seating capacity. Right now, some planes hold 175 passengers while others hold 160, Feinstein said. When planes need to be switched out because of mechanical problems or weather, sometimes its replaced with a plane with a dozen fewer seats.

Its passengers are more likely to get bumped if they are flying on regional airlines, such as Envoy or PSA Airlines, both wholly-owned by American. Passengers are more than twice as likely this year to be bumped from an Envoy flight this year as mainline American. Feinstein said that’s because smaller planes flown by regional airlines are more susceptible to weight and balance problems, which can arise from too much cargo or changes in temperature.