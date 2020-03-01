Census rules on counting troops abroad could tip congressional balance

Utah challenged the Census Bureau’s methodology for counting overseas personnel and lost at the Supreme Court.

Then, in 2010, North Carolina missed out on gaining another congressional seat, which Coats partially attributes to the Census Bureau’s method for counting deployed personnel. The Defense Department deployed several units from the state to Haiti following the earthquake that year. Those service members were then attributed to their “home of record,” rather than to North Carolina communities such as Fort Bragg or Camp Lejeune.

“The local folks know the deployed people are coming back, but they don’t have the hard census numbers to prove it,” Coats said.

It’s unclear whether the new counting method will help Texas or Florida on the whole. While both states have large military populations, many other troops keep their home-of-record there for income tax purposes. That means for the 2020 census, many service members with paperwork tying them to those two states instead will be counted at their military base communities elsewhere.

Brace said unknowns like undercounts — previous census efforts have missed a million or more people — may make the attribution of troops based off of Defense Department paperwork determinative.