Column: As usual, Aaron Rodgers finds a way to beat the Bears. And Matt Nagy is running out of time to identify that silver lining in a season that is now officially lost.

Matt Nagy’s quest to find a silver lining in a Bears season that has seemed off course since the midway point is down to the final two weeks.
It might be time to expand the search party because the glimmer of hope that the Bears would have meaningful games the rest of the way was really more of a pipe dream.
Once again, the Bears played very good defense against longtime nemesis Aaron Rodgers. But, as he usually does, he found a way to beat them in a 21-13 Packers victory.
Rodgers was far from great in the biting cold Sunday at Lambeau Field, and the Packers have just seemed off for the last month. It wasn’t the best the Bears have played on defense recently and there were too many missed tackles on a slick surface, but it was another gritty effort that gave them a chance at the end.
The Bears held the Packers to 24 yards and one first down on their final five possessions, each one ending in a punt. A Bears razzle-dazzle play from the Green Bay 34-yard line with two laterals and two fumbles as time expired reached only the 7-yard line as the Packers prevailed. The Packers won for the 17th time in the last 20 meetings. It was the seventh time this season the Bears have scored 16 points or fewer.
Less than three hours later the Vikings completed a 39-10 demolition of the Chargers, which officially ended the Bears’ playoff hopes.
Realistically, most figured this Bears season was headed nowhere after a four-game losing streak to end the first half of the season. Now the Bears (7-7) need to win their final two games against the Chiefs and Vikings to finish above .500 and have consecutive winning seasons for only the second time since 1992 (1994-95 and 2005-06).
Perhaps that is something Nagy can claim as a silver lining if the Bears can pull off victories in their last two games as underdogs. While consecutive winning seasons doesn’t qualify as sustained success, it would be a step in the right direction for a franchise that has had difficulty maintaining any level of prosperity for three decades.
Nagy was appreciative of the resolve his players showed after falling behind 21-3 midway through the third quarter. It was notable, but surely he knows that doesn’t constitute a silver lining.
The offense was ineffective until it was in an 18-point hole and quarterback Mitch Trubisky (29 of 53 for 348 yards) started picking up chunks of yardage against soft coverage. Trubisky made some really nice throws, a handful he’d like back and, in the end, the Bears finished with 13 points. Too often you have to attach a caveat like that to any praise of Trubisky. That game gets old, at least for most, when he now has had 40 career starts.
“I thought that there were times when he used his legs, extended plays, he made some good throws on the run,” Nagy said. “Then there’s a few that he missed as well. When you throw the ball that many times, that’s normal. Really, big picture, we don’t get the win. We could have played better in really all three phases. But I am going to stay positive with our guys because I appreciate their fight.”
It’s a credit to Nagy and his players that the Bears had won four of their last five, but they simply cannot solve the Packers even if the defense has stood tall against Rodgers. The Packers scored 31 points in this season’s two meetings, and neither game was closer than seven points. The offensive woes that plagued the Bears in the 10-3 loss to begin this 100th season at Soldier Field were still considerable issues in this game when the 429 yards of offense and 83 offensive snaps are hardly reflective of what a grind it was for Nagy’s offense through the first 2\u00bd quarters.
“Wanted to come here and play four quarters,” Nagy said. “I thought that the way that our guys fought back at the end and gave us a chance to win was good, but obviously the outcome was not good.”
Rodgers finished 16 of 33 for 203 yards with one touchdown, a 29-yard dart to Davante Adams on fourth-and-4 in the first quarter. He had to work to get 103 yards out of Adams, who was targeted 13 times, and the Bears did a nice job covering everyone else with the exception of a sideline shot to Jake Kumerow for 49 yards. It was Rodgers’ eighth consecutive game without an interception.
But the Bears hung in there, just as they have done in most of their recent encounters with the Packers. The Packers (11-3) are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They are playing a third-place schedule based on their finish last season. The Bears will have that third-place schedule in 2020.
Will that be enough of a boost? It’s not going to fix the multiple issues ailing the offense, that much is guaranteed.
“Every year is different,” Nagy said. “Last year for us was a really good year in a lot of different ways. This year has had its challenges in certain ways. I said last week it’s made us mentally calloused. No one cares about that, but that is what it does.”
Sometime between now and the end of February when the Bears finalize an offseason plan, Nagy must create a plan to improve the offense. That will be more valuable than that hard-to-locate silver lining.