Column: As usual, Aaron Rodgers finds a way to beat the Bears. And Matt Nagy is running out of time to identify that silver lining in a season that is now officially lost.

Realistically, most figured this Bears season was headed nowhere after a four-game losing streak to end the first half of the season. Now the Bears (7-7) need to win their final two games against the Chiefs and Vikings to finish above .500 and have consecutive winning seasons for only the second time since 1992 (1994-95 and 2005-06).

Perhaps that is something Nagy can claim as a silver lining if the Bears can pull off victories in their last two games as underdogs. While consecutive winning seasons doesn’t qualify as sustained success, it would be a step in the right direction for a franchise that has had difficulty maintaining any level of prosperity for three decades.

Nagy was appreciative of the resolve his players showed after falling behind 21-3 midway through the third quarter. It was notable, but surely he knows that doesn’t constitute a silver lining.

The offense was ineffective until it was in an 18-point hole and quarterback Mitch Trubisky (29 of 53 for 348 yards) started picking up chunks of yardage against soft coverage. Trubisky made some really nice throws, a handful he’d like back and, in the end, the Bears finished with 13 points. Too often you have to attach a caveat like that to any praise of Trubisky. That game gets old, at least for most, when he now has had 40 career starts.