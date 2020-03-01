Coronavirus causes global shortage of parts

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in China, where a large share of the world’s spare screens, batteries and other parts of electronic devices are made, repairs can take days and even weeks for some phones and tablets.

Need a new screen for your iPhone XR or 11? Expect to wait at least a week. Some components have either gotten much more expensive or can’t be found at any price.

The parts shortage shows how vulnerable something as common as a smartphone has become to global supply shocks .

Eighty-one percent of Americans have a smartphone, up from just 35% a decade ago, according to the Pew Research Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Before the coronavirus outbreak, shops could rely on an efficient network of U.S.-based parts warehouses; even if a shop lacked a part, a replacement was rarely more than 24 hours away. But those warehouses all depend on China and other foreign suppliers.