Coronavirus causes global shortage of parts

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in China, where a large share of the world’s spare screens, batteries and other parts of electronic devices are made, repairs can take days and even weeks for some phones and tablets.
Need a new screen for your iPhone XR or 11? Expect to wait at least a week. Some components have either gotten much more expensive or can’t be found at any price.
The parts shortage shows how vulnerable something as common as a smartphone has become to global supply shocks .
Eighty-one percent of Americans have a smartphone, up from just 35% a decade ago, according to the Pew Research Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, shops could rely on an efficient network of U.S.-based parts warehouses; even if a shop lacked a part, a replacement was rarely more than 24 hours away. But those warehouses all depend on China and other foreign suppliers.
Device repair is a big business. Just to replace the nearly 6,000 smartphone screens that Americans break every hour costs $3.4 billion a year, according to a study by SquareTrade, which sells phone-protection plans. After factoring in dead batteries, damaged processors and other problems (phones dropped in toilets account for 1 in 4 repairs, SquareTrade said), the industry is expected to generate nearly $4 billion in revenue in 2020 in the United States alone, up 20% since 2012, according to IBISWorld, a research firm.
Repair shops are no strangers to those risks. In 2011, Apple reportedly tried to crack down on third-party repair shops by switching from Phillips-head screws to five-point screws in its iPhone 4 phone — a move that fizzled when Chinese companies began making thousands of cheap five-point screwdrivers.
Other supply-chain snarls have been harder to untangle. Since early 2019, tariffs on imported Chinese electronics, the result of trade tensions between the United States and China, have made some spare parts more expensive — cost increases that some repair shops have tried to absorb rather than risk losing business.
Costs from the coronavirus may be larger and not so readily absorbed. Concerns about potential parts shortages surfaced in early February as the Chinese government delayed the reopening of factories idled during Lunar New Year festivities.