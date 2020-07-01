Decatur teen arrested for firing a gun in a North Main Street alley, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man seen firing a gun in an alleyway Tuesday evening in the 1600 block of North Main Street now faces preliminary charges.
Court documents say the 19-year-old man and another male were seen by a witness firing six to eight shots in the alley between North Main and North Church streets. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 6:48 p.m. and later tracked down the 19-year-old based on a description of the suspect's clothes given by the witness, documents say.
According to police, surveillance video from the 1500 block of North Church Street also placed the suspect at the scene where the described man was seen coming out of the alleyway and running toward the 1500 block of North Edward Street. There, he was seen hiding by another witness in the backyard of a residence in the area and was later arrested in the 1400 block of North Edward.
Court documents say a Smith and Wesson SD9 handgun was found by police hidden under a cardboard box in the area where witnesses say the 19-year-old was hiding. Shell casings were also found in the alley.
According to police, a check of the gun's serial number confirmed it was stolen.
The man was booked into Macon County Jail early Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession and use of a firearm by a felon.
Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
A check of jail records Wednesday afternoon showed he's being held on $250,000 bail, requiring a $25,000 bond payment for release.
