During Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing, Sen. Dick Durbin says ‘Obamacare’ helped Illinois family facing expensive medical care

During the first day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin referenced a Tinley Park family that he says would have been driven into bankruptcy were it not for the Affordable Care Act’s provision that lifted lifetime caps on benefits.
Sue and Ken Murray’s son, Kenny, was born in November 2013 and needed three open heart surgeries during his first 14 months, Durbin said while addressing Barrett and the Senate Judiciary Committee. Health care costs for the boy’s first four months cost about $1 million, Durbin said.
Before Barrett was a federal judge, she questioned the reasoning behind Chief Justice John Roberts' majority opinion upholding the 2010 health care law. The law is being challenged again, with oral arguments set for Nov. 10, a week after the presidential election.
Democrats have argued Monday at Barrett’s confirmation hearing that the Affordable Care Act is at serious risk if Barrett is confirmed to the high court.
Here is an excerpt of Durbin’s remarks during Monday’s Senate proceedings:
"Republicans in Congress have been obsessed with repealing Obamacare for years, but they don’t have the votes to do it. They couldn’t get it done in the House. They couldn’t get it done in the Senate, thanks to three brave Republicans including John Mccain. And now they’ve got to rely on the court to do their work. Judge Barrett you’re on the record, you wrote an article in which you criticize the NFIB versus Sebelius case where Chief Justice (John) Roberts was the deciding vote of holding the ACA. Now your nomination is moving forward at unprecedented speed. So what’s at stake?
"Let me show you what’s at stake here.
"I want you to meet Kenny Murray from Tinley Park, Illinois, and his family. Last year, I had the privilege of meeting the family in my Washington office. Here’s a picture of Sue, Ken, their daughter Maddie and their son Kenny.
"Sue and Kenny Murray told me their son Kenny was diagnosed in utero with multiple complex congenital heart defects. Before his first birthday, Kenny ... had two open heart surgeries at Advocate Children’s Hospital outside of Chicago. He had surgery for the third time at 14 months of age, four months of his young life, he was staying in the pediatric ICU and his health bills had reached a million dollars.
"When Kenny was born in November 2013, his dad’s health insurance through his employer had a lifetime maximum cap of a million bucks. Thankfully, the Affordable Care Act banned insurance companies from imposing these annual lifetime limits, including an employer sponsored health insurance. That ban went into place in January 2014. six days before Kenny’s first surgery. If it weren’t for the ACA, Sue and Ken would have hit the lifetime limit for Kenny ... in just four months. They told me they would have gone bankrupt. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, Kenny was able to get the care he needed.
