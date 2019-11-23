Holiday ‘porch pirates’ on the rise, how to prevent package theft

So-called “porch pirates” are expected to come out in time for Christmas packages to arrive on America’s doorsteps.

People are doing more and more of their holiday shopping with retailers like Amazon, Groupon and eBay, and through their favorite store’s websites. Many of those packages are then delivered to the front porch and may or may not be there when the intended recipient can retrieve them.

With E-commerce on the rise, 92 percent of Americans expect to receive at least one online order this season, according to a report from C+R research of Chicago.

An estimated 36 percent of Americans have dealt with at least one package theft within the past year, according to a report from C+R research of Chicago. That number is up from 31 percent in 2017, which shows this is a growing problem.

About 54 percent of shoppers are fearful of their packages being snatched from their doorstep, and 42 percent will avoid buying expensive items online due to that fear. Around 42 percent said they feel comfortable spending $200 or less on orders delivered to them.

The 2,000 respondents in the study said they spend an average $222 on online orders monthly and have about 45 packages delivered to their home annually.