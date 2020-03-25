Recount postponed in Macon County sheriff's race
Recount postponed in Macon County sheriff's race

Brown and Root with Buffett

Former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett receives a plaque from newly sworn in Sheriff Tony Brown as Lt. Jim Root looks on during a ceremony at the Macon County Law Enforcement Center in 2018. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A recount of results in the 2018 Macon County sheriff's race has been postponed until further notice because of issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak

"All parties have agreed that given the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 emergency it is prudent to wait until the situation improves," the Macon County Clerk's Office said in a statement Wednesday. 

WATCH: Pritzker announces economic help for residents, businesses; Illinois reports 330 new COVID-19 cases

Sheriff Tony Brown, a Democrat, was declared the winner of the election by a single vote. GOP challenger Lt. Jim Root filed a legal petition to challenge the results in December 2018.

Both candidates had announced in late January they agreed to the recount of all ballots.  

Up to 10 election judges, or up to five sets of judges, will be hired for the recount. The clerk's office will pay for the recount, which will cost an estimated $3,300. 

"The timing of the recount will be reviewed on a regular basis and when all parties have agreed a date will be announced," the statement said.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus in Central Illinois

 

