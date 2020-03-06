82-year-old with record of bank robberies convicted again

Documents say he also told authorities that he committed the robbery because his monthly $800 Social Security payment wasn’t enough to live on and that the months before the robbery were the worst in his life.

Last summer, a judge ruled Krebs was mentally fit to stand trial despite his claim that he has symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

Two mental health experts said Krebs was mentally competent and believed he was malingering, with one expert saying Krebs had "embellished or grossly exaggerated" his condition to avoid prosecution.

The judge who declared Krebs psychologically fit said he was able to meticulously tell FBI agents how he planned and carried out the robbery.

Prosecutors said Krebs decided the credit union was an easy target because there was no glass separating customers and tellers and that he picked a lending institution near a mall, where it would be harder for police to find him.

Authorities said Krebs walked into a Pyramid Federal Credit Union branch on Tucson's northern edge, put a handgun that turned out to a BB gun on the counter and demanded cash.