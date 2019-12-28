Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them

"I'm not saying that it did not happen — I'm just saying it wasn't me who did it," Obermoller said.

But it wasn't the only time Obermoller's name was raised by Disney World employees during his trip. He also had "an inappropriate interaction with a cast member" Dec. 5 at the Magic Kingdom, according an incident report that didn't provide any additional details. Disney declined to elaborate and Obermoller said he did not know what the alleged incident involved.

Disney took some action to ban the man, who is a Disney Vacation Club member, from the theme parks. "As a result, he was trespassed from all of Walt Disney World property, to exclude the Saratoga Springs resort," the sheriff's report said.

On Dec. 3, deputies received a call about a guest mistreating a costumed character at an Animal Kingdom restaurant. A woman in her 60s asked if she could kiss Donald Duck, the incident report said.

Donald Duck agreed, but the situation escalated as the 18-year-old employee playing the character said the woman began touching and grabbing the character's arms, chest, belly, and face. The employee moved toward another Disney employee for help, but the woman followed her, holding on, and then "frantically" put her hands inside the character's costume, touching her chest, the incident report said.