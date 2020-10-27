 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama judge apologizes for calling Gov. Kay Ivey 'MeMaw'
0 comments
editor's pick

Alabama judge apologizes for calling Gov. Kay Ivey 'MeMaw'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak-Alabama

Alabama Gov Kay Ivey announces that a statewide mask order will be extended through Oct. 2, 2020 during a press conference at the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Ivey said the state is seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases and that the requirement to wear masks will keep the numbers moving downward. (Kim Chandler/Associated Press)

 Kim Chandler

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama judge has apologized for calling the state's female governor "MeMaw" in a court order he issued earlier this year to cancel a hearing due to Alabama's stay-at-home order.

Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson made the comment in an April order he sent to parties involved in a civil negligence case, news outlets reported Monday.

Patterson wrote it was better to not "hold virtual hearings because that may require someone (staff person/IT person/lawyer who doesn't have access to the technology?) to leave home and violate Gov. MeMaw's order."

He apologized to Gov. Kay Ivey 12 days later, saying he had "no earthly idea" that his order would "go anywhere except to the lawyers in the case." He also called his comments "idiotic" and a "poor attempt at humor."

"The governor accepted that apology and wished him and his fellow judges well as we all rise to meet the needs posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," Ivey's spokesperson Gina Maiola told WPMI-TV.

Patterson has also offered an apology to the Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice, presidents of the Alabama Circuit Judges Association and the Alabama District Judges Association.

5 awesome castles on Illinois college campuses

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Who is Ken Griffin? And how does he spend all that money?
Government and Politics

Who is Ken Griffin? And how does he spend all that money?

  • Updated

Ken Griffin is founder and CEO of the hedge fund Citadel and the namesake of the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. He has been known as the richest person in Illinois since 2013, when he passed real estate mogul Sam Zell on Forbes’ annual ranking of billionaires. Forbes calculated his wealth at $11.7 billion in its 2019 ranking, making him the 117th-richest person in the world.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jill Biden and Melania Trump battle it out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News