As members of Congress head for the exits, loosely regulated gravy train beckons

Despite the report, the company managed to keep its contracts with the Navy and it hired McKeon's newly formed lobbying firm two years later after McKeon left office.

McKeon said a form that indicated he had lobbied the House of Representatives on the company's behalf in 2015 was a mistake and that he had limited his lobbying work to the Pentagon. He said his lobbying firm would be submitting an amended form.

"I know that there are people from both the House and Senate that try to skirt the issue," McKeon told McClatchy. "I purposely registered early on so that we wouldn't do that."

Former Louisiana Sen. Vitter also told McClatchy that two forms filed in 2017 indicating that he had lobbied House and Senate directly on behalf of a Texas public entity, the Chambers County Improvement District No. 1, had been filed in error.

"I appreciate your pointing them out," Vitter said by e-mail. "They are incorrect, and I have directed our compliance staff to correct them immediately."

No one had previously pointed out to either Vitter or McKeon that the incorrect forms seemed to show them doing work impermissible during the cooling-off period.