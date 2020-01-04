Booker, Gabbard added to Illinois primary ballot

On the Republican side, a little-known candidate from San Diego, Calif., Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, also filed for president Friday. He joined President Donald Trump and John Schiess of Rice Lake, Wis., who filed Thursday. Republicans who had been campaigning for president – former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Mundelein and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld - did not file by Friday's deadline.
Democrats who filed Thursday included former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneurs Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he ordered the killing of a top Iranian general “to stop a war,” not start one, but in the tense aftermath the Pentagon braced for retaliation by sending more troops to the Middle East. Democrats complained that Trump hadn't consulted Congress, and some worried that the strike made war more likely.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he ordered the killing of a top Iranian general “to stop a war,” not start one, but in the tense aftermath the Pentagon braced for retaliation by sending more troops to the Middle East. Democrats complained that Trump hadn't consulted Congress, and some worried that the strike made war more likely.
PARIS (AP) — Global powers warned Friday that the American airstrike responsible for killing Iran’s top general made the world more dangerous and that escalation could set the entire Mideast aflame. Some U.S. allies suggested Iran shared in the blame by provoking the attack.
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran promised to seek revenge for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed the mastermind of its interventions across the Middle East, and the U.S. said Friday that it was sending thousands more troops to the region as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from a former White House official who had challenged a congressional subpoena in the impeachment inquiry involving President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he ordered the killing of a top Iranian general “to stop a war,” not start one, but in the tense aftermath the Pentagon braced for retaliation by sending more troops to the Middle East. Democrats complained that Trump hadn't consulted Congress, and some worried that the strike made war more likely.