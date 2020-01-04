Booker, Gabbard added to Illinois primary ballot

Representatives for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii filed presidential nominating petitions at the Illinois State Board of Elections Friday.

With the filings, 13 Democrats are on the Illinois March 17 primary ballot seeking to become their party's choice for the country's top office.

On the Republican side, a little-known candidate from San Diego, Calif., Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, also filed for president Friday. He joined President Donald Trump and John Schiess of Rice Lake, Wis., who filed Thursday. Republicans who had been campaigning for president – former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Mundelein and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld - did not file by Friday's deadline.

Democrats who filed Thursday included former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneurs Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland.

