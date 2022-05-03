Central Illinois weighs in on the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade discussion

DECATUR — Fran Lower and Rebekah Baker sit at opposite ends of the abortion topic.

However, the co-workers agreed when discussing the Supreme Court's opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Be informed, no matter what you choose,” Lower said.

Baker is an anti-abortion advocate. She is aware of the 1973 case legalizing abortion in the United States. “To overturn Roe v. Wade is just to return it to a clean slate,” she said. “Let’s start with what we actually know.”

“She was used as a token,” Lower said about the woman at the center of the infamous court case.

Although they disagree on abortion as a contraceptive option, the women did agree states should govern themselves. “It’s always better when the people have the power,” Baker said. “When someone’s lording over us, telling us how to live, I don’t think that’s effective.”

Illinois is known as a safe haven for abortion care, and is expected to remain that way, no matter the Supreme Court's decision.

However, Dr. Amy Whitaker, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, has been concerned about the ramifications of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade since last fall.

“We have known it was coming since that time,” she said. “It’s woken up the media and the country to what is coming.”

Decatur’s Planned Parenthood is located at 3021 N. Oakland Ave.

The Supreme Court case from several months ago exposed the judges who wanted to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to Whitaker. “It seems from the opinion that got leaked, they will be overturning Roe v. Wade,” she said.

Planned Parenthood is expecting approximately half the states to implement restrictive abortion laws, if given the chance. According to Whitaker, patients in the states that ban or restrict access to abortion care will travel to Illinois and the other states.

“Many obstacles to getting to the care they need are going to be put up, because their state legislatures have decided that they know better what those patients need to do, than the patients themselves,” she said. “In Illinois, we’re especially busy expanding access. We expect most, if not all, of the states that border Illinois to pass restrictive laws.”

Planned Parenthood of Illinois are preparing for approximately five times the amount of women to arrive in Illinois for abortion services.

Although she knows she is fortunate to practice in Illinois, Whitaker remains concerned for the patients in surrounding states. “While our doors are open, it is still best for them if they didn’t have to come to Illinois,” she said.

Catholics are traditionally opposed to abortion, and the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois continues to hold that view.

"Science is clear that at the moment of conception, a unique human being is present," said Andrew Hansen, spokesman. "Every human life is made in the image and likeness of God. We pray for our culture to embrace the greatest gift, the gift of life. This means supporting and empowering women to make life affirming choices and for everyone to recognize and defend the most innocent among us, the unborn."

A number of other Christian denominations agree.

"Our congregation and others like us are always interested in the nation’s view of the importance of children in our lives," said the Rev. Wayne Kent, pastor of First Christian Church in Decatur. "We work for the lives and welfare of all people, both the unborn and those caring for the little ones who come to us as gifts from God. All life is precious. Humans are made in God’s image, regardless of their size as an embryo or young children or aged adults."

