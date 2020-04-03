Durbin, Duckworth announce $147M to aid community services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bloomington, Decatur and Normal will share part of $147 million in federal funding to help community services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomington will receive $329,144; Decatur, $834,287; and Normal, $246,067, according to a statement issued jointly by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Illinois Democrats.

The money will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). It will be distributed through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grants programs.

“I’m glad the Senate came together on a bipartisan basis to unanimously pass a historic funding bill, which will help Illinois respond to this unprecedented public health crisis and provide additional resources to help state and local governments combat this pandemic," Durbin said.

“The CARES Act stimulus provides much-needed support and relief for workers, small business owners, hospitals, health care providers and Illinois families,” Duckworth said.