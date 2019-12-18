Durbin weighs in on next step in Trump impeachment: A trial in the Senate

“The simple answer is yes, I hope the Chief Justice will take a more proactive role. The tradition has been that he’s more passive,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who is leading a lawsuit alleging that Trump violated the emoluments clause.

“I think our best hope is actually convincing a number of our Republican colleagues that the only way to achieve a fair and full proceeding is to give the American people the witnesses and documents they deserve to see and hear,” Blumenthal said.

Eric Ueland, the White House director of legislative affairs, told McClatchy on Tuesday that the president’s team had “examined very closely” the “historic precedent” set by former Chief Justice William Rehnquist in the 1999 impeachment trial and by former Chief Justice Salmon Chase in the proceedings against President Andrew Johnson in 1868.

“I would expect … we will see Chief Justice Roberts in alignment with many of those precedents,” Ueland said.

Two White House officials said the administration expects Roberts will take a back seat as senators debate rules and procedure amongst themselves in the same model as Rehnquist, who later said of his own involvement, “I did nothing in particular, and I did it very well.”