Fact check: Did Joe Biden overstate Democratic voters' opposition to 'Medicare For All'?

"I recall hearing the statement in real-time, but in looking now at just the statement from Biden below, it is unclear to me if he is talking about elected Democrats or Democratic voters when he references the "vast majority," Horwitt wrote via email.

While the Biden campaign did direct us to public opinion polls, they also pointed out that the Senate and House Medicare for All bills are "only sponsored by a fraction of the members of the respective Democratic caucuses that would be needed to secure passage."

The Senate Medicare for All bill, introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, has 14 co-sponsors, while the House's Medicare for All bill, introduced by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, has 118 co-sponsors. (There are currently 233 Democrats in the House and 45 Democrats plus two independents in the Senate.)

OUR RULING

During the recent presidential primary debates, Biden said: "The fact is that right now the vast majority of Democrats do not support Medicare for All." Based on a cursory review of polls, this statement appears off-base. After all, most polls find that when Democrats are simply asked if they support Medicare for All, they answer "yes."