First no more? Iowa’s political prestige endangered after presidential caucus debacle

“Our caucus was extremely organized and people were very interested in what other people had to say. They were orderly. They were polite. It was certainly Iowa values,” Healey said. “It’s the reporting that was the issue, not the caucuses.”

Still, Dennis Goldford, a veteran professor of political science at Drake University, said the Democrats’ caucus debacle is “certainly a critical wound. Is it fatal? We don’t know that yet.”

“Iowa’s always been criticized for being too rural and too white and too small town. The Democrats every four years here in Iowa and the Republicans, to some extent too, have to fight to hold the same first-in-the-nation position. It’s the only thing Iowa Republicans and Iowa Democrats between them believe in or agree upon,” Goldford said. “But the results of this caucus, combined with those traditional issues, make that uphill battle even steeper for the next time.”

One of the nation’s top ranking Democrats, Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, said he’s seen enough.

Durbin said he loves the people of Iowa and has enjoyed campaigning there, including for Obama, but cited the common criticisms of the state’s lack of diversity and the difficulty for working people and those with families to participate.