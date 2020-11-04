 Skip to main content
Heavy Macon County turnout favors Trump, opposed graduated tax
Heavy Macon County turnout favors Trump, opposed graduated tax

DECATUR — Election results show that 49,354 Macon County residents, 68.5% of those registered to vote, cast ballots in Tuesday's election, with a majority of those voting for President Donald Trump and against the proposed Illinois "Fair Tax" amendment.

Unofficial results tallied by the Macon County Clerk's Office have the incumbent Republican president listed as winning 28,373 votes in the county, 57.98% of those cast. The Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, received 19,633 votes, 40.12% of the total. Nationwide, the presidential election has not been decided.

Election figures also showed that the proposed Illinois "Fair Tax" amendment lost in Macon County with  31,747 "no" votes, 68.18% of those cast. This proposal received 14,817 "yes" votes, 31.82% of the total. Statewide, the Chicago Tribute and other news outlets have reported that the "Fair Tax" amendment failed to win approval.

The 49,354 Macon County residents who voted in Tuesday's election were among 72,049 who were registered to vote, according to the results. These figures showed that 21,400 of the election's voters, 43.4% of the total, cast votes on Tuesday; 17,575 cast early votes, 35.6%; and 10,379 votes by mail, 21%. The results are listed as unofficial until any remaining late vote by mail ballots are tabulated.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner on Wednesday said 1,687 votes are still waiting to be received. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

