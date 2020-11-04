Heavy Macon County turnout favors Trump, opposed graduated tax

DECATUR — Election results show that 49,354 Macon County residents, 68.5% of those registered to vote, cast ballots in Tuesday's election, with a majority of those voting for President Donald Trump and against the proposed Illinois "Fair Tax" amendment.

Unofficial results tallied by the Macon County Clerk's Office have the incumbent Republican president listed as winning 28,373 votes in the county, 57.98% of those cast. The Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, received 19,633 votes, 40.12% of the total. Nationwide, the presidential election has not been decided.

Election figures also showed that the proposed Illinois "Fair Tax" amendment lost in Macon County with 31,747 "no" votes, 68.18% of those cast. This proposal received 14,817 "yes" votes, 31.82% of the total. Statewide, the Chicago Tribute and other news outlets have reported that the "Fair Tax" amendment failed to win approval.