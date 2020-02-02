Iowa Democrats fear caucuses won’t anoint a 2020 front-runner

Warren, hailed for producing the best organized campaign in the state, sat in fourth place, drawing just 15% in each poll. Even before those results, her campaign was already downplaying the state it had invested so much in, declaring the four early states as “just the beginning.”

Sanders looks primed to perform well on the first caucus ballots, but Biden or Buttigieg could pose a threat during the realignment process, when supporters of lower performing candidates are asked for their second choice. The scenario could allow multiple campaigns to take some sort of win away from the Feb. 3 caucus night.

“There will be more than one candidate who is claiming victory and there may be two or three who can rightfully point to something that shows success,” said Chris Hall, a Sioux City state representative backing Amy Klobuchar.

Biden’s advisers have consistently said Iowa isn’t a must-win, even as the former vice president held leads in two respected polls in the state earlier this month. A top Sanders aide has said the first round of caucus results will be “the most accurate portrayal of who won the night,” even though the second round of voting will determine delegate totals.