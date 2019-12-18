3 lawmakers, including Shimkus, miss historic impeachment votes

WASHINGTON — Three lawmakers — Republican Reps. John Shimkus of Illinois and Duncan Hunter of California and Democratic Rep. Jose Serrano of New York — missed the historic House votes to impeach President Donald Trump .

Hunter, who pleaded guilty to illegally using campaign money for personal expenses, was warned by the House Ethics Committee not to vote again, citing legislative rules that block those convicted of a serious crime from voting on the House floor.Shimkus, who is not seeking reelection, was on a long-planned trip to visit his son in Tanzania, where he’s serving in the Peace Corps.