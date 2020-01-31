Trump, Bloomberg spend at least $10M each on Super Bowl spots

The 2020 presidential race will make its way to football and commercial viewers on Sunday, as President Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg are reportedly forking over at least $10 million each on political ads during the big game.

Bloomberg’s $11 million, minute-long ad focuses on gun violence and tells the story of George Kemp Jr., who was shot and killed at the age of 20. His mother, Calandrian Kemp, narrates and says of the gun lobby, “They’re scared of (Bloomberg), and they should be.”

“This is a crisis that needs to end,” tweeted Bloomberg, who is not competing in the Iowa caucuses next week but has flooded the airwaves with ads and has risen in recent polls.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In a statement, the late entry to the crowded Democratic primary said, "People will be rooting for different teams in the Super Bowl, but virtually all Americans -- including people in both parties and a majority of gun owners -- support universal background checks and other common sense gun laws.”

The New York Times reported that almost 100 million people will watch the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami at 5:30 p.m.