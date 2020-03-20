Trump's call with governors shows confusion in US virus fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Other participants on the call identified local matters in need of federal attention. Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer asked Trump to carve out stimulus funds for auto and parts manufacturers, and received a reassurance from the president that he'd help those companies. Louisiana's John Bel Edwards warned that coronavirus could start to exceed his state's health care capabilities within a week and said he hadn't heard back on a request to "surge" patients to the Veterans Affairs hospital in New Orleans.

"In the time that we have, we've got to increase our surge capacity," Edwards said. "That is my biggest concern."

He and other governors also asked Trump for increased flexibility in deploying their state National Guard. Governors have used service members to staff drive-through virus testing sites and isolation areas across the country.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker — a Democrat who earlier this week criticized the administration's handling of new travel restrictions after customs officials were overwhelmed at Chicago's O'Hare airport — said that he's concerned the federal government still wasn't providing enough tests for the sites they're asking state officials to set up.