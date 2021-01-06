Watch now: Decatur-area residents in Washington, back home react to Wednesday's events

Laura Zimmerman, chairwoman of the Macon County Democratic Party, learned about the chaos in Washington D.C. by mid-afternoon. “This is what happens when you have Trump constantly lying about the election and a party that has been too scared to stand up for him,” she said.

Fortunately, she was not aware of anyone living or working on Capitol Hill Wednesday. “But I’m worried for all the people caught in the middle of this,” Zimmerman said. “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be there.”

Dionte Helm, 28, of Decatur is bothered by the way people view this differently than the protests that took place over the summer.

“I think that it’s a small sample of the population and it kind of gets misrepresented in the media, blown up for sure, and it’s like fueling this turmoil that we have between the two political parties and also feel like the action of those few can’t judge the entire population. Like we can’t judge all Trump supporters based on these actions."

She added, "But I think that as Americans, we’re learning from this and we’re seeing how history evolves and hopefully we’re going to get better.”

Nancy Buckles, 35, of Decatur said the images are "terrifying."