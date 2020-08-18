Watch now: President Trump calls Michelle Obama's speech 'divisive'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svVhPYYyGgo
15 photos from the 2016 Republican National Convention
GOP 2016 Convention
GOP 2016 Convention
GOP 2016 Convention
GOP 2016 Convention
GOP 2016 Convention
GOP 2016 Convention
GOP 2016 Convention
Melania Trump, July 2016
APTOPIX GOP 2016 Convention
GOP 2016 Convention
GOP 2016 Convention
GOP 2016 Convention
GOP 2016 Convention
APTOPIX GOP 2016 Convention
Reince Priebus
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.