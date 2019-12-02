How does pollution get redistributed by floods? Researchers aim to find out around St. Louis

When severe floods wash through the St. Louis region, what pollutants get swept into the waters? And where do those contaminants end up?

In the past, such episodes have been too rare or poorly studied to provide clear answers. But now, as the area copes with increasingly frequent major floods, researchers at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla are turning attention to those questions — outfitted with new grant funding from the National Science Foundation.

"We usually don't collect data immediately after a flood to know what the impact is for contamination," said Ryan Smith, an assistant professor who studies groundwater resources and a co-leader of the study.

"It's important to see how these flood events are affecting us in different ways," he added. "With climate change and the way that global climate models are forecasting things, we're expecting to have more and more events."

As work shifts to analyzing the samples, the researchers will keep an eye out for some specific contaminants.

"We expect stuff like lead paints to be washed into water, or pesticides, or toxic runoff from construction areas," said Marek Locmelis, as assistant professor with expertise in analytical chemistry and the study's principal investigator.