HUD spends millions on lead abatement. Why are public housing authorities still struggling?

Will the $1 million grant be enough?

"No," Clarke said. She said it will cost about $10,000 to remove lead from a single unit, which means they'll only be able to fix 100 units. So, the authority is prioritizing testing and repairs for families with children under 6 years old.

The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority faces a different challenge. It received a $1 million grant from HUD last year and used the money to repair the public housing authority's single-family homes, which are scattered throughout the city, rather than its high-rises, which tests showed had little to no risk of lead.

But as it turns out, they only needed half the money.

"We do need to return any unused portion of the grant to HUD," said Jeff Horwich, director of policy and external affairs for the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. "Regrettably, of course, since we have many other urgent capital needs that are underfunded by Congress."