Missouri coronavirus quarantine violation closes schools; Amtrak takes train out of service

The message from Villa, an all-girls school for seventh- to 12th-graders, and Oak Hill, which serves coed preschoolers through sixth-graders, advises students and parents who attended the dance to be attentive to symptoms.

Meanwhile, John Burroughs School head Andy Abbott said in an email that a "handful" of high school seniors who gathered at the house where the pre-dance event had been held were asked not to attend the private school in Ladeu until more information is available. The family who lives at that house that hosted the event includes children who attend Villa and Burroughs.

Abbott, however, stressed that the likelihood of any students from the school contracting the virus was "extraordinarily low."

Before seeking treatment, the Missouri woman with the positive test flew into Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday, stayed with a friend, then took an Amtrak train home to St. Louis on Wednesday, according to Doug Moore, spokesman for Page.

Amtrak said in a news release that is notifying passengers and employees who were on Amtrak train 303 with the woman. The release said that as a precaution, the train also has been taken out of service for comprehensive cleaning. The train stations in Chicago and St. Louis also are being cleaned.

The process of determining who needs to be notified, checked for symptoms and tested is unfolding, said Spring Schmidt, acting co-director of the county health department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0