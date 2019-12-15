No flex: Bears-Chiefs game next Sunday at Soldier Field remains in prime time

The Bears’ 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday all but ended their playoff hopes but didn’t knock them out of one last prime-time appearance.

The NFL confirmed Sunday afternoon that the Week 16 game between the Chiefs and Bears at Soldier Field will remain on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The league reportedly had opened a six-day window to flex that game out of prime time if there was another game with more significant playoff implications.

With the Bears basically out of contention and the Chiefs having wrapped up the NFC West, there was speculation the Saints-Titans could get the national spotlight. The Titans losing to the Texans on Sunday may have been a factor.

Tough to blame the league for riding with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes facing a founding franchise in the Bears.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0