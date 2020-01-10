Heartthrob Edd Byrnes ('Kookie') dies at 87

When he wasn't making wisecracks, Gerald Lloyd "Kookie" Kookson III was lovingly combing his well-greased hairdo.

The show made Byrnes a teen idol who at the height of his popularity received 15,000 fan letters a week.

"Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb)," a novelty record he recorded with Connie Stevens, sold more than 1 million copies and rose to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 1959.

However, Byrnes chafed under a contract that cost him the chance of several roles in movies such as "Ocean's Eleven." He walked off the show in the second season, demanding a bigger part and better pay, and he didn't return until 1960, when Kookie had become a partner in the detective agency.

Still yearning for larger parts, he bought out his Warner Bros. contract in 1963. He worked steadily but never again achieved the fame of his Kookie years.

He appeared in dozens of movies and on episodes of several TV shows, including "Fantasy Island" and "Murder, She Wrote." In 1975, Byrnes was hired to host a new game show called "Wheel of Fortune" and filmed two pilots, but the job eventually went to Chuck Woolery.

In the 1978 John Travolta movie "Grease," he played Vince Fontaine, the suave host of the "National Bandstand" TV dance show.