President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed to protect prayer in public schools. Here's what he said.

Michael Farris, CEO and general counsel of the legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, called Trump’s new school prayer guidance a “welcome step to remedy these attacks on people of faith.”

“Students across our country still find their First Amendment freedoms under attack the moment they set foot on their public school campus, even denied the freedom to pray together during free times,” Farris said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union said Trump’s new guidance is “nearly identical” to the 2003 rules and reaffirms that teachers and school officials are barred from imposing religious beliefs on students.

“Importantly, the question, as always, is whether public school officials will heed this warning. If they don’t, we’ll be there, as always, to correct them — and if necessary, we’ll see them in court,” said Daniel Mach, director of the ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The directive says students are allowed to pray alone or in groups during lunch and other free time. It says student speaking at assemblies can pray as long as they were selected to speak through a process that’s based on “content-neutral, evenhanded criteria.”