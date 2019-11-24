Retailers have been competing over fast, convenient delivery for years. Next up? Returns.

Lance Shart, 48, of Libertyville said he usually takes Amazon returns to Kohl’s and was caught by surprise when told one purchase wasn’t eligible to be returned at the store. He wound up making an extra trip to UPS.

Returns can also pose extra challenges for stores that have volunteered to accept items on behalf of other brands.

Neighborly, a home goods and gifts shop in Chicago’s East Ukrainian Village neighborhood, has been a Happy Return dropoff location since 2017 and has seen returns bring new shoppers into the store.

But as more online retailers began using Happy Returns’ service, the volume of returns has gotten tougher to keep up with, especially during transitions between seasons when people tend to update their wardrobe, said manager Audrey Plank. Sobie said Happy Returns has been processing about 10 times the number of returns this year as it did in 2018.

“But they’re adding locations, so as more open in the city, it will alleviate the pressure on us,” she said.

Paper Source’s Myszkowski said Happy Returns works with them to schedule more frequent pickups at stores that get lots of returns — as often as two or three times a day at some locations during the holidays, she said.