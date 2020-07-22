St. Louis-area mall closed after 2 shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Louis Galleria shopping center was closed Wednesday afternoon and swarming with a heavy police presence after a shooting, police said.

Two people were shot, St. Louis County Police said in a tweet, but it was not considered an "active shooter" situation.

At about 1 p.m., Richmond Heights police said on Facebook that the mall would be closed until further notice.

Police also asked people to avoid the area.

In bystanders' videos after the shooting, a body can be seen at the bottom of an escalator at the north end of the mall. Police officers were helping another person who was sitting against a wall.

Jennifer Kanzler was picking up food from California Pizza Kitchen at about 12:45 p.m. when she saw roughly 20 police vehicles rushing to the north end of the mall. She told the Post-Dispatch that “there was really no panic or chaos at all” at the central portion of the mall, and she didn't know anything had happened until she was leaving the mall and her mother called.