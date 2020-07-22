St. Louis-area mall closed after 2 shot

The St. Louis Galleria shopping center was closed Wednesday afternoon and swarming with a heavy police presence after a shooting, police said.
Two people were shot, St. Louis County Police said in a tweet, but it was not considered an "active shooter" situation.
At about 1 p.m., Richmond Heights police said on Facebook that the mall would be closed until further notice.
Police also asked people to avoid the area.
In bystanders' videos after the shooting, a body can be seen at the bottom of an escalator at the north end of the mall. Police officers were helping another person who was sitting against a wall.
Jennifer Kanzler was picking up food from California Pizza Kitchen at about 12:45 p.m. when she saw roughly 20 police vehicles rushing to the north end of the mall. She told the Post-Dispatch that “there was really no panic or chaos at all” at the central portion of the mall, and she didn't know anything had happened until she was leaving the mall and her mother called.
A Post-Dispatch reporter and photographers spotted officers and patrol cars from 17 law enforcement agencies, including Chesterfield, Glendale, Brentwood, Frontenac, Richmond Heights, Webster Groves and the Missouri State Highway Patrol outside the shopping center on the Clayton Road side.
At about 1:30 p.m., roughly a half-dozen officers were searching a neighborhood north of the mall, using a police dog.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A large shopping mall near St. Louis is closed after reports of a shooting.
The St. Louis Galleria was shut down early Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told KTVI-TV that two men were shot outside, or just inside, the building. Their conditions were not immediately known, but KTVI said one man was shot in the head and the other in an arm.
The mall is in the town of Richmond Heights. Richmond Heights police are saying only that the mall was closed after an incident, while urging people to stay away from the area.
A large police presence was at the mall. It wasn’t immediately clear if any arrests had been made.
— Associated Press
