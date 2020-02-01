The surprising reasons vaping bans draw pushback

Earlier this month, the CDC removed a website warning it had posted last year as the lung illness was sweeping the nation.

Now, instead of urging everyone to stop all types of vaping immediately, the agency is taking a more measured approach. The CDC’s website currently recommends that vaping products should not be used by youths, young adults, women who are pregnant or adults who do not currently use tobacco products. And it cautions adults using nicotine vaping products as an alternative to cigarettes not to go back to smoking.

In November, Massachusetts became the first state to enact a permanent flavor ban on all tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. New Jersey’s legislature passed a similar ban this month but did not include cigarettes.

Lawmakers in 16 states — Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia — and Washington, D.C., are considering flavored vaping legislation.

In addition, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles County and more than 250 other local governments banned the sale of flavored vaping products last year.