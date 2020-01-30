United Airlines is canceling more China flights as coronavirus outbreak spreads

United Airlines is cutting daily flights between the U.S. and China by 75% into March amid the spread of a new viral illness.

There have been more than 6,000 cases confirmed worldwide, mostly in China, and 132 deaths from the illness in China, according to the World Health Organization.

U.S. health officials have advised Americans to avoid nonessential travel to China and airlines said they are seeing significant declines in demand for travel to the region.

United said Tuesday it would cancel 332 flights between Feb. 9 and March 28, reducing daily departures between the U.S. and China from 12 to 4.

The airline had already canceled 24 flights between its U.S. hub cities and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai scheduled for the first week of February, including some connecting Chicago to Beijing and Shanghai.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed,” United said in a news release.

American Airlines has also canceled some flights between the U.S. and China. The airline said Wednesday it is suspending flights connecting Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai between Feb. 9 and March 27.

