Video of crowded Lake of the Ozarks pool parties sparks outrage on Twitter

The video had 3.6 million views Sunday morning.

Twitter user Emily A. commented on the video, writing: "Look closely. Do you see your dental hygienist in this picture? Your kid's orthodontist? A nurse who works in your doctor's office? Your co-worker? The barista at your local Starbuck's? On Tuesday, these people will go back to their lives, possibly with the coronavirus."

Bryce Derrickson, a producer with KOLR-TV in Springfield, tweeted a video Saturday of more party-goers crowding a pool at Osage Beach.

Collin Jeffery with KSDK-5 in St. Louis, tweeted a series of photos he received Saturday of crowds not following signs asking them to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Torrey Park, a Democratic leader in St. Louis, which has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates and the most deaths in the state, tweeted that she was "fully depressed" after looking at the photos from Lake of the Ozarks festivities.

"I guess this means the rest of us have to stay in seclusion for a lot longer cuz you know at least some of those people are going to come back to St Louis and spread it around," She wrote on Twitter.