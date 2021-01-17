Watch now: MLK still resonates in divided U.S. in 2021

King's message works in today's divisiveness because it is timeless, said Bucknell's Cymone Fourshey, acting director of the Griot Institute for the Study of Black Lives & Cultures and an associate professor of history and international relations. "He had a very real concern about racial injustice, but he also had a very strong message about social class, and that is absolutely relevant for today," she said.

His message, she said, is timeless in that he was fighting for justice for all groups — not just for Black Americans. "I also think there is something to be said today for non-violent protests."

In that way, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests were not out to diminish one group at the expense of another, Fourshey said. "The BLM movement has been saying, we want equality. Equality under the law. We want the same things that you have. A lot of that derives from what King was doing."

If you question people about King's assassination, Edwards said, and what he was doing in Memphis, "few would know that he was supporting sanitation engineers who were striking. People probably think he was there for some equal rights march for Black people. That is where I think some of his message is lost today."

More education