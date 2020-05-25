Watch now: President Trump speaks at Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Donald Trump is speaking at an 11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore.

Earlier, he laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. Trump was joined by First lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members. He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier overlooking rolling hills dotted with white tombstones.

